By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, Indigenous Friends and Stakeholders of Abia State, has called for an end to political recycling and god-fatherism in Nigeria, saying political leaders must exhibit selflessness in governance for the development of the country.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Matthew Uwakwe, the group craved for good governance across the country, most especially in Abia State, to ensure the masses enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Uwakwe, however, urged Nigeria’s political leaders to emulate good leadership qualities exemplified by past leaders like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, South Africa’s liberation icon, Nelson Mandela, and late Ghanaian leader, Nkwame Nkruma.

According to him, these political leaders across Africa displayed humility and respect for the common people as they distinguished themselves in good leadership and governance.

He said: “These individuals were selfless in discharging their leadership responsibilities and their major concern were for the voiceless masses, irrespective of their class, gender, age, tribe, religion and ethnicity.

“They also showed that they have respect for human dignity and adoration for God almighty”

According to Uwakwe, the group is a non-partisan movement established to chart a new course to move Abia State and Nigeria forward, both home and in Diaspora.

He urged Nigerian leaders to be credible, visionary, purposeful, humble and selfless as well as be committed to the affairs of the common people.

The coordinator said the group was proposing a stakeholders’ meeting where men and women of integrity would gather and air their views on good leadership and governance.

He said: “We also want to use this opportunity to make it abundantly clear that the era of selective and political godfatherism is now an old fashion of getting into government at all levels.”

Uwakwe said it was observed that some of the reasons for insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, killings and most agitations was as a result of massive corruption within the country.

He called on indigenes of Abia and Nigerians generally to look out for idealistic, reliable, responsible and self-sacrificing visionaries who had the vision to revitalise and reshape the economy of Abia, South East and Nigeria.

”So that we all can be proud to say we are Nigerians and anyone aspiring to become a leader should be prepared to present his “Score Card” on the table for others to evaluate.

“The good leaders must be ready to accept criticism, for the fact that if any administration is not being criticised by opponent, he will never get it right.

”In Abia State, political recycling and god-fatherism must come to an end as this kind of politicking has never brought any progress and development in Abia State and can never bring any positive change in any local or state government.

“Local Government election is a constitutional requirement by any state, political appointment at all levels must be carried out and be seen to be competent.

”On the basis of all this, this body is concerned over the electoral development for 2023 election, and we hereby call on all to join hands together to bring back the glory of God’s Own State-Abia State.”