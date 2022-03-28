By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Former Senate President, Anyim Anyim has urged his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to respect zoning as enshrined in the party’s constitution if the party wants to win the 2023 elections.

He emphasized that 2023 is a defining moment in the history of the country and only equity, fairness, and justice would guarantee victory for the party.

Anyim who visited Jos to notify the Plateau State chapter of the PDP of his intention to contest the Presidential seat in the 2023 election, noted he came to solicit support as he has the requisite qualifications, experience, and capacity to lead the country

He said among other things that though, from the South East region of the country, he is contesting as a Nigerian who is acceptable to all regions of the country as leadership in the 21st century requires one with the needed capacity to deliver on the job.

His words, “I am privileged to present to you my expression of interest form, I want you to know that having a credible educational qualification is very important because this is the 21st century where as a leader, you must have a level of training such that he will understand and have a complete mastery of the challenges of this time.

“I have a credible track record in all the places I have worked, integrity and honour are critical for every leader. Today’s leadership requires capacity, competence, Nigerians are longing with nostalgia for the Goodluck administration, I was the engine room of that administration. If we are looking for experience, qualification, honour, integrity, capacity, and competence, I have put my credentials on the table.

“2023 is a defining moment in the history of this country, the nation has to grow, we have had a checkered history of going forward and backward, we all must rise and save this country. Power rotation is captured in the party constitution, there is no zone that you will not get capable hands to lead, no section can do it alone.

“If PDP wants to win, we should respect zoning because the only formula is fairness, justice, and equity. If we don’t rotate, we will lose the election. I am seeking to guarantee the peace and progress of the country. If I become President, I won’t tolerate crisis in Plateau, I will turn Jos to be a home for all.”

Responding, the State Chairman of the Party, Chris Hassan said Senator Anyim has “the capacity to be President,” assured of the State’s support, adding, “When you get there, don’t forget Plateau State.”