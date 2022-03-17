Dirisu Yakubu & Omeiza Ajayi

As part of its strategies towards reclaiming states it lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has embarked on a serious membership recruitment drive to get some heavyweights into its fold.

One of such moves has paid off in Kogi state where the party’s overtures to the 2019 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the state, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has now materialized.

The National Working Committee NWC of the PDP led by its national chairman, Dr Iyiorcha Ayu had on March 5 attended the wedding of Natasha to High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan in Kogi state, a move that was seen as a consolidation of the efforts to woo the social entrepreneur to the PDP.

Accordingly, all is now set for the defection of the delectable politician to the PDP this Saturday in Kogi state.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, the philanthropist-turned politician confirmed the development, saying, “yes, everything is set. We have reached an understanding with stakeholders and our teeming supporters and we going to the PDP”, she said.

A statement from her media directorate which was made available to Journalists in Abuja noted that Barr. Akpoti-Uduaghan has demonstrated an uncommon knack for purposeful leadership.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that she is miles away from other crops of politicians who are only visible during electioneering. She has been with her people and contributing immensely to alleviate their predicaments.

“The warmly most-talked-about altruistic politician has done so much being a private citizen. Moved by the perennial scarcity of water and the need to uplift her people, she provided potable water supply at strategic locations across Kogi State, empowered hundredths of thousands of women and youths through her impact investment mission and provided succour to the less privileged through donations of food materials and cash.

“Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan also donated three sets of ventilators to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the state, the first Nigerian to have made such donation during the early days of the pandemic. On infrastructural development, she constructed the failed portion of the Okene-Lampese-Ibillo federal road (linking Kogi and Edo), Ihima-Ege access road and the Ihima-Ege-Iruvochinomi and Ihima-Imoga roads, all in Kogi, with the last one linking Edo.

“If she has done all of these from her personal resources, it is only wise and appropriate that we support her to a position of authority where her full capacity and the extent of her virtues can be displayed. Moving to the PDP to actualize her dream of contributing more to the development of her people is not just strategic, it is equally deserving. She has the capacity and the people at her back to domesticate governance that seems a rocket science”.