By Dirisu Yakubu,ABUJA

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, committee on zoning prepares to submit its recommendation to the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC next week, national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba has said no official position would be taken until the panel is done with the assignment.

The 37-man committee chaired by Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom is expected to either advise the party to zone the Presidential ticket or throw the same open to all ahead of the 2023 poll.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, Ologunagba said whatever the committee comes up with would be taken to NEC “which will guide us accordingly.”

He said, “we don’t want to preempt the committee. Their recommendation will be taken to NEC which will guide us accordingly. Of course, the calls to zone here and there will be taken into consideration and a position will be taken that is good not just for PDP but for Nigeria at large.”

The committee is expected to submit its recommendation to the leadership of the party next week.