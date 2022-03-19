By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor of Sokoto state and a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that come 2023, the PDP must rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Tambuwal spoke in Kaduna on Saturday while addressing hundreds of PDP faithful at the State Secretariat of the Party.

He was accompanied by former Governor Bafarawa of Sokoto state and other party chieftains from the Northwest.

He said gong by the result of the Local Government election conducted in Kaduna State,Kaduna was a PDP state as PDP had the largest number of councillors despite alleged manipulation.

“It is only incumbent on us as a PDP family in Nigeria ,to work together as a united front , working with other good and well meaning Nigerians to rescue our country from an eminent collapse .”

“We are seeing that APC has not been able and cannot manage even their affairs as a party. How much more of providing governance and leadership of a country as great, as dynamic as complex as Nigeria. “

” We know the crisis in APC today, they would say its Abu Sani Bello, tomorrow is Mai Mala Buni.They are even confusing their supporters and their members. Just the way they’ve succeeded in confusing the economy of this country. “

“Initially we were thinking they were using voodoo economics.From what is happening now they’ve confused the entirety of the economy of Nigeria.”

While decrying the hardship being faces by many Nigerians due to shortage of fuel,he alleged that what happened between President Buhari and the people of Nigeria was ” a forced marriage ” and there world hardly be any harmony or trust in the relationship.

