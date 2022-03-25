pastor Umo Eno

A frontline governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, pastor Umo Eno, has picked his nomination and expression of interest forms yesterday National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

Addressing reporters shortly after receiving the forms purchased for him by Uyo Senatorial District Stakeholders, Pastor Umo Eno thanked the media for the strategic and supportive role in sustaining the nation’s democracy and encouraged journalists to remain committed to fair media attention for everyone seeking elective offices.

He assured them that the Akwa Ibom people were in for a new dawn, as he will sustain the peace and development of infrastructure that have become the signature of the state at the moment.

Pastor Eno appreciated the leadership and people of Uyo Senatorial District for their unwavering support and especially for being true to their promise and purchasing the governorship form for him.

The seasoned entrepreneur who was emotional by the gesture said, “I want to thank our brothers in Uyo Senatorial District. I sincerely appreciate you. I appreciate the political leader, Senator Effiong Bob who God has brought for us at a time like this.

‘I want to assure you that I would not disappoint Uyo people, and by extension the Akwa Ibom people.”

Pastor Eno also consulted the PDP National Secretary, Hon Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River representative in the National Working Committee, NWC, and National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, as well as the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, who was full of kind words to Governor Udom Emmanuel and other Akwa Ibom sons for their contributions to the success of the party.