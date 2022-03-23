Dr. Ese Owie

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Aspirant in Edo South Senatorial District and Former Executive Chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Dr. Ese Owie, has commenced consultations with leaders and delegates of the Party across the 7 Local Government Areas that make up the Senatorial District, with a view to securing their support ahead of the primaries slated for May 2022.

Owie began the tour on Wednesday with a visit to the Party’s leadership in Oredo Local Government Area where his team was hosted by the Chairman and Members of the LGA Executive, 12 Ward Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders, and other leaders from across the local government.

Speaking at the expanded leadership meeting which had over 50 statutory delegates in attendance, Dr. Owie stated that his decision to kickstart the LGA consultations from Oredo is because Oredo remains the epicenter of Edo South and ancestral home of the Benin Nation.

“As the capital of Edo State and the political headquarters of Edo South Senatorial District, it is absolutely proper to commence our engagement with the leadership of our great party at the LGA level in Oredo, the land of our forbears and capital of the Great Benin Empire.”

“I thank all the leaders gathered here today for finding time to converge on this historic venue in Ogbe Quarters to share ideas on the most efficient ways of leapfrogging Edo South into its next developmental epoch.” Owie stated.

“In line with our legislative agenda, we shall, by the Grace of the Almighty, channel our efforts on 5 Thematic Pillars, around which we intend to focus our developmental interventions.'”

“As stated during our engagement with the leadership of the Senatorial Caucus a few days ago, these pillars are Education, Infrastructure, Health, Agriculture and Wealth Creation'”

“Given the peculiarity of Oredo as the spiritual and cultural home of the Benin Kingdom, developing its infrastructure remains a key priority of all tiers of Government. To that extent, therefore, we shall ensure that the Federal Government prioritises the completion of Phase 2 of the Benin By-Pass which runs from Sapele Road back to Oluku, so as to open up the outskirts of the city, and ease traffic flow”, Owie added.

‘We shall use the instrumentality of legislative oversight to ensure that the NNPC’s exploration and production arm – the NPDC – fulfils its host community obligations to Oredo LGA and the wider Edo South.”

In the Agriculture sector, beyond optimizing the operations of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RRIN), Iyanomo and the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority, BORBDA, we shall facilitate the establishment of Produce Grading Centres in Edo South. This will stem the trend of taking produce outside for grading; and our local farmers can have their produce graded and the production volume tracked for produce aggregation, while simultaneously ramping up processing capabilities.” We shall also engage the Federal Department of Agriculture to ensure that subsidized farm inputs including improved planting materials and fertilizers are accessible to our local farmers.

Responding, the Chairman of the PDP in Oredo, Prince Oduwa Igbinosun thanked Dr. Owie for his visit and assured him of their support. Other leaders present at the event include Leader of Oredo PDP, Hon. Martin Osakue, Senatorial Woman Leader (Edo South) Mrs West Irabor, amongst other dignitaries.

Similarly, in Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West LGA, Dr. Owie was received by the PDP Leadership led by the Chairman Hon Felix Onaiwu. Also present were Hon Monday Ihama, Chief Oliha, Kemi Aimufua, All 10 Ward Chairmen, Youth Leaders, Women Leaders and critical stakeholders from across the LGA.

Speaking at the occasion, Owie, again shared his legislative agenda for Edo South and emphasized the imperative of developing the local government by escalating the deplorable state of infrastructure, especially in the coastal, oil producing areas, in Siluko, Ofunama, and Okomu.

Decrying the poverty and squalor in those communities, Owie insisted that the NPDC, Oil Majors, and the NDDC shall be engaged to fulfill their obligations to the indigenes of these communities so as to engender sustainable development.

Assuring the delegates of his commitment to vigorously tackle the problem of erosion, Owie promised to ensure that the Ecological Funds Office priortizes the implementation of the Udo and Usen Flood and Erosion Control programmes, amongst other projects.

At both Local Government Areas, Owie met with over 100 Statutory delegates who assured him of their support and prayed the Lord to grant him victory at the primaries