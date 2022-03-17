Dr. Ese Owie

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Executive Chairman of Edo State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr. Ese Owie, has revved up his consultations with stakeholders in Edo South Senatorial District, with a view to actualizing his aspiration of representing the district in the Senate.

As part of his engagement strategy, he, on Thursday, met with the Four Enigie (Dukes) in Isi South, Uhunmwode LGA, as well as the Leadership, Statutory Delegates, and Members of the PDP in Isi South.

The tour commenced with a stop at the Palace of HRH Aimuamwonsa Ogiewi, the Enogie of Ilobi, Dr. Owie’s homestead, where His Royal Highness prayed that the Almighty should grant their son victory at the forthcoming primaries, and in the General Election.

‘This is our son, in whom we are very proud, and whose exploits as Executive Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue remains unbeaten till date. We are proud to call him our own, and implore the God and our Ancestors to guide him on this journey”, Ogiewi stated

Similarly at the Palace of the Enogie of Ewan, HRH Owenaze Idemudia, extolled the sterling qualities of their Son and Senatorial hopeful and prayed that God and their Ancestors grant him the wisdom to navigate the journey to the Red Chambers.

Prayers were also offered at the Palace of HRH Erhauyi Eguaogie, the Enogie of Evbowe, who stated that Dr. Owie whose grandmother hailed from his domain, already has the backing of the ancestors adding that his victory was assured.

At all the Royal Palaces, Dr. Owie assured the Enigie of his commitment to developing not just Isi South and the larger Uhunwode LGA, but also the entire Edo South. Dr. Owie gave his assurances to hit the ground running when elected because he is well versed in legislative functions and the congressional bridge-building abilities necessary to get things done.

He specifically promised to ensure that the Federal Comprehensive Primary Health Centre that was started in the 4th National Assembly (1999 – 2003) would not only be completed but upgraded to a full-fledged Federal Medical Centre. He also promised to unveil this full manifesto and legislative agenda at the appropriate time.

After receiving Royal Blessings, Dr. Owie and his entourage had a consultative session with the Executive and Members of the PDP in Isi South who endorsed his aspiration and prayed for his victory at the forthcoming primaries.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the PDP in the Ward, Hon Famous Ekhosuehi, stated that Uhunmwode is in dire need of development and hoped that upon assumption of office, their illustrious son, Dr. Owie, would deploy his wealth of experiences to attract the much needed federal presence to the Ward and the LGA.

Responding, Dr. Owie stated that although he was yet to formally declare his intention to represent Edo South in the Senate, it was necessary for him and his team to visit his homeward to intimate them of his aspiration and seek their blessings, support, and prayers as he prepares to formally join the Senatorial race.

Furthermore, Dr. Owie said that Uhunmwode LGA has remained a backward LGA in Edo South in spite of its rich human and material resources. Stressing the imperative of changing this narrative and positively disrupting the status quo, the Senatorial hopeful promised to, among other things, ensure that upon nomination and election as the Senator representing Edo South, he shall ensure that the Federal government completes the Uhumwode Electricity project that was designed by the Obasanjo Administration in 2000 to light up the entire Uhumwode LGA so as to engender economic growth. He also reiterated his commitment to completing the Federal Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ilobi and ensuring that the NDDC constructs the Ebue – Ewan Road with a spur to Iguogbe via Ekae; and another spur to Evbogho via Iguagban, amongst other interventions spanning Infrastructure, Healthcare, Agro-Business and Wealth Creation sectors.

Present at the consultative session were leaders of the LGA, Statutory delegates, and Members of the community.