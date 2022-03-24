.

By Steve Oko

Women in their thousands, from across Nigeria, Thursday, stormed Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for a solidarity walk in support of the Presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The women led by popular Nolly Wood actresses under Women United for Yahaya Bello, WUYABEL, insisted they would back the Koji State Governor with their numbers to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

They marched through the streets of Umuahia, singing solidarity songs for Yahaya, while some of them held placards with various inscriptions such as “If Yahaya Bello can do it in Kogi, he can do it for Nigeria”, “Yahaya Bello is our choice”, and Yahaya Bello, our hero”, among others.

The walk tagged “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello 2”, was attended by women groups from the six geo-political zones of the country across key sectors, including Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others.

They noted that Bello had demonstrated enough capacity in key areas of governance to make him the best for the job, adding that he was the only Governor in Nigeria that had given women the right voice in governance.

After the solidarity walk, the women gathered at the Abia Hotel field for a rally and gave the Kogi Governor the assurance of their support, promising to mobilise heavily for his victory in the 2023 elections.

Addressing the women, Vice President, Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria, NIWAFON, South-East, Mrs. Josephine Orauno, who represented the Global President, Dr. Hannatu Adeeko, said women were more united now than ever to ensure they support that one Governor who had shown to the others the real worth of women in governance.

Her words: “This is the reason we are gathered here to let Bello know that he has the strong support of South East women, and indeed, the women of Nigeria, to go for the higher assignment of presidency. I was not actively involved in election processes before, but this time, we will go all out for Yahaya Bello.

“With what we will do for Yahaya Bello, I mean the Nigerian women, other Governors and leaders will no longer joke with the issue of giving women what they deserve,” she maintained.

In her remark, popular Nollywood actress, Ogechi Obilonu who led other South East Nollywood female stars, including Phil Daniels, Amaka Offor, and Faith Ononiwu, among others to the rally, said Bello had the interest of women at heart.

“Anyone who supports us, we will support. His giant strides in Kogi are because he has intelligent women in the right places. He can repeat the same at the national level,” she said.

The Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, Mrs. Ezinne Udo Uduma, who also led other party women in the state to the rally, agreed with all the speakers, urging Nigerian women to rally round Governor Bello.

Bello is among the leading contenders for the APC presidential ticket in 2023.