Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, mandated politicians seeking elective offices not to start any electioneering campaign, to ensure the success of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election bid.

A statement by the Osun-East Senatorial District, signed by its leader, Francis Famurewa, stated that the party will monitor the activities of aspirants/candidates to ensure compliance with the directive.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the new timetable released by INEC on the primary/emergence of candidates for the National Assembly and state house of assembly, the Osun East Senatorial officers met in Osu, Atakunmosa West Local Government on March 4, 2022, and resolved the following:

“The INEC timetable has unwittingly put the party in a sensitive situation, which needs to be properly managed to ensure the success of the party in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

“The Oyetola 4+4 project is very much sacrosanct and should be the focus of all party members. APC members should not allow the new timetable cum personal ambition to make us lose focus of the bigger picture which is our 4+4 agenda.

“All aspirants from Osun East senatorial district are directed not to start a personal campaign until a directive is released from the party leadership from the state or any other contrary directive from the Senatorial Office.

“The Senatorial office would from now monitor the activities of all aspirants across the Senatorial District to ensure compliance with this directive.

“Screening of all aspirants will precede any primary or consensus arrangements.

“The campaign activities of aspirants while this directive is operative will form part of the basis of the screening exercise.

“Members of the party are reminded that a well-established principle of party politics is the Supremacy of the Party.”