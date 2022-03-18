By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The North East Support Group of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Vice President of the country is the most capable person to close the divide politicians have created across the country.

National Organising Secretary of the group, Tukura Kwaji, spoke Friday in Jalingo, the state capital after a grand rally of the various state chapters of the group in the North East to call on Professor Yemi Osinbajo to declare for President.

He said aside being loved across the length and breadth of the country, he noted that Prof. Osinbajo has the right leadership qualities to unite the country as one indivisible entity.

According to him, “If you look at the love he is getting even without declaring his intention to run for the office of the president, you will see that Nigerians have found in him that perfect gentleman.

“They see him as a just and fair leader that would run the affairs of the country without bias, devoid of any religious and ethnic sentiment.

“If you know the Vice President, you would know he is a man of consensus. Whatever he does he makes sure he carries everybody along.”

He also admonished Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters’ Card ready as 2023 draws closer.