Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 29th Sept, 2021. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

By James Ogunnaike

As some individuals and groups continue to mount pressure on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for President in 2023, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, has said Osinbajo knows the right thing for the country.

Ajayi spoke in his palace in Sagamu while receiving a group of youths under the aegis of ‘Act Now’ who are asking Osinbajo to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Osinbajo is from Ikenne in Remoland where Akarigbo is paramount ruler.

It has been speculated that the VP may jostle for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo and Tinubu are from the South-West which may benefit from the APC zoning arrangement as the zone is part of the South where the party has zoned the 2023 presidency.

According to Akarigbo, who described Osinbajo as a competent leader that can deliver if he emerges as the nation’s President, the VP “knows the right thing to do”.

He said, “There are a lot of works involved. I can assure you that Professor Osinbajo knows what is right for this country. He knows what is right for him as a person and what is right for the country.

“Just like you said, it is a request that you have asked me to put across, I will put it across. It does not cost me anything to put it across to him.

“There are a lot of issues in the interplay of Nigerian politics. Osinbajo is a very knowledgeable person. He knows what is right”.

He knows what he should do. “What we need to do is to continue to pray for him that God will grant him wisdom to continue to do what’s right”.

The monarch added, “A friend of mine was here recently and he was telling me that, ‘well, if God wants this country to continue suffering, that man (referring to Osinbajo) should say he is not interested in the presidential seat.’ That is a loaded statement.

“We should just continue to wish the country the best. We have not been able to get it right in Nigeria and we must hope that in the coming elections, we should be able to get it right.

“I take it as a personal mandate. I wish I will probably get the opportunity to sit with him and ask him ‘what are you doing? What are you going to do? People are asking me. Are you going to run or you are not going to run?’

Earlier, the leader of the ‘Act Now’ group, Dr Sola Osindero, said his members are professionals who have found Osinbajo as a worthy successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osindero said the group had observed and analysed the track records of those vying for the presidency and narrowed on Osinbajo as the “most fit politician.”

He called on the monarch to prevail on the Vice President to declare for the presidential seat.