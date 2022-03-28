Onwordi picks PDP nomination form

A Real estate expert, Mr. James Onwordi, who is popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly nomination form in Asaba.

Onwordi who addressed journalists shortly after picking the forms at the PDP state secretariat in Asaba noted that as a member of the PDP, he has consulted widely and he is eligible to contest the House of Assembly election.

He urged party Faithfuls to support him in clinching the Party ticket noting that, as a youth, he has contributed largely to developments of Aniocha south.

Onwordi who commended the Delta State Governor for his developmental strides in the state urged the party to organize a free and fair primary.

He promised to embark on meaningful projects and also to attract more developments to the people without bias if elected.

“As a youth, I have the needed requirements to contest for the state house of Assembly.

“After reaching out to our people and with the support I have received, it’s paramount I officially pick up my expression and nomination form to contest for the state house of Assembly.

“I am calling on our party Faithful’s not to sell their votes because the time to make things right is now.

“My antecedents are visible to everyone and I am assuring the people of aniocha south of good representation.

“I am capable of delivering the needed dividends of Democracy to them.

“Serving the people gives me joy and I won’t disappoint them if I am giving the support to win the party primary,” he said.