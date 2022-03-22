Mr. James Onwordi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. James Onwordi has declared his intention to contest for the Aniocha South seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

He made the declaration yesterday at the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogwashi Uku headquarters of Aniocha South local government area of the state.

Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu told the party executives that he decided to run for the office because he is qualified and fit to represent the constituency in the State House of Assembly.

He told the party leaders who gathered at the secretariat that he has contributed to his community and to the local government, hence he needed a higher platform to do more and better a lot of his people.

He said during the 2019 elections, he worked hard for the party, he delivered his ward and the party won.

“Today, I’m here to say that I am qualified to contest for the House of Assembly. Through me, a lot will come to the local government area. I will be a servant and agent of change. I will be loyal. I’m here to solicit your support.

“I’m ready to work for the good of the local government. I’m your son. I want to serve the people of this local government,” Onwordi told the party executives.

He said his people whom he had served in different capacities came, calling him to contest the election. He said through the House of Assembly he will contribute more to the development of local government.

He expressed confidence in the party, assuring that he would win the election.

In his response, Chairman of PDP in the local government, Prince Mike Okwufulueze, said by Nigerian constitution, Mr. Onwordi is qualified to contest the election.

He, however, said just as he is qualified, others who have visited the secretariat are also qualified, hence he said there would be no imposition of candidate on the party.

He said the primary election that will produce the party candidate will be free and fair, noting that the outcome will be acceptable to all.

He told him to go and lobby delegates, canvass for votes, adding, however, that it is only God that gives victory in every contest.