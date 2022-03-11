Comrade Chinonso Obasi

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AHEAD of 2023 general election, the Nigerian Youth Union, NYU, has expressed worry over the internal crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, describing the development as worrisome.

National President of NYU, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, regretted that APC is not showing leadership in its conduct, saying the ongoing internal bickering in the party must be handled with caution.

It regretted that just 11 months to the general election it described as “crucial general elections”, the party was swimming in internal crisis.”

Obasi, a former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, said it was worrisome that at a time Nigerian youths have resolved to take an active part in the selection of the country’s leaders the ruling party was doing things right.

He said: “We are not deceived by this infighting within APC, which is in control of the federal government. It appears to be a dangerous plot to smuggle in accidental leaders for Nigerians to choose from. This is not acceptable. Nigerians want to assess candidates for leadership positions.

“This infighting within APC is distracting the people from the burning issues that should constitute the talking points for the evaluation of the country’s next crop of leaders. If the ruling party cannot at this point resolve their internal politics, what is the guarantee that it would throw up competent persons for the general election.”

The group, Obasi said, believes that the vacuum created by President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence has given rise to infighting among interest groups within the ruling party.

Açcording to the NYU President,

Nigerians expected that in the first quarter of 2022, APC would elect its own leaders to pave the way for smooth preparation for the 2023 poll.

It noted that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held a successful national convention last December where it elected new members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC

“It is interesting to note that both the Progressives Governors’ Forum,PGF, of APC, and PDP Governors’ Forum, PDP GF, are all led by former lawmakers. But, it remains a puzzle why Senator Atiku Bagudu could not organize his brother APC governors the same way Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal rallied his fellow PDP governors to hold a peaceful convention.

“This is part of the reasons Nigerian youths have resolved to look closely into the leadership pedigrees of all those who would be interested in the country’s Presidency in 2023 because one cannot give what one does not have.

“The earlier the two big parties settle their internal politics, the better for Nigerians to begin re-examining their state of preparedness to move Nigeria out of the woods.

“Nigerian youths are ready and waiting to start asking critical questions from our politicians,” Obasi said.