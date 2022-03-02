— Says it hasn’t yielded positive development

Monarchs in four council areas in the Northern Senatorial districts, Ondo state have kicked against the rotational system of electing their representatives and have adopted the reelection bid of the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger/ Delta, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

They declared that the system has not yielded any positive development in the council areas.

The council areas include Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Akoko South West and Akoko South East.

Rising from their meeting held at the palace of Olukare in Ikare- Akoko, Oba Akadri Momoh, the monarchs said that the rotation arrangement in the federal constituency ahead of the 2023 general election has been abolished.

A communique issued and signed by all the 28 monarchs, noted that the issue of rotation has been finally laid to rest in the two local governments that are made up of the Akoko North federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadri Momoh, said the monarchs have resolved’ to expressly give our approval to the reelection bid in the forthcoming 2023 election of our son, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to represent our people at the Federal House of Representatives.”

Oba Momoh said, the monarchs have thoroughly gone through the credentials of the candidate in question and have equally analysed his performance since he was elected to represent our constituency in 2019 till date.

According to him, the efforts he has put into solving insecurity in our communities is commendable.

“After converging the stakeholders to discuss the insecurity in our constituency, he facilitated patrol vehicles and logistics for the use of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in the Constituency. This has considerably helped in stabilizing security in our towns.

“The poor conditions of our Hospitals has led to the avoidable deaths of many of our people. However, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has changed the story by facilitating mobile clinics, tricycle ambulances and medical equipment for Primary Health Care Centers across the federal constituency.

“He has facilitated the reconnection of our communities through regular construction of roads, more than we have witnessed since the advent of democracy in 1999. This has improved the economy of our constituency as we can now easily transport our produce.

He added that ” After giving considerable thoughts, we have decided to endorse the political credentials of our dear son, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, which is widely treated and strongly backed by our people and far beyond our constituency.”

