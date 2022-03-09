.

…Threaten amagedom against saboteurs

… Beg Sen Ohuabunwa to lead the campaign for power shift

By Steve Oko

Youths from Abia North Senatorial district have insisted on power shift to the zone come 2023, threatening severe sanctions against anyone who sabotages the project for pecuniary interests.

The youths from all five Councils in the zone who addressed a press conference at Ohafia urged all political parties in the state to cede their respective governorship tickets to Abia North.

They argued that since the seat of power had rotated around all three senatorial zones in the state, it would only be proper that it returns to Abia North in 2023 in keeping with the Abia Charter of Equity.

“From 1999 to 2007, providence/fate brought Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Governor of Abia State from Abia North. From 2007 to 2015, Senator TA. ORJI became Governor from Abia Central.

“From 2015 to 2023 by the grace of God, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for Abia South. It is only proper that this trend be sustained and nurtured.

“Abia North should be allowed to produce the next Governor and afterwards the central Senatorial zone and the South. Let us not break the cycle”.

Comrade Ukoha Aladdin Igwe who read from a prepared speech on behalf of the youths said power rotation had brought peace and stability in the polity and should not be truncated.

“Abia State has operated a fair political system which has midwife peace and security in the land.

“Our founding fathers introduced the charter of equity to allay the fears of the dominance of one Senatorial zone over the other.

“They believed in fairness and equal opportunity for every Senatorial zone, it will be invoking the wrath of the gods if anybody will use population, or support for a particular political party to deny any zone what is due them.

“We, the young people of Abia North implore all political actors, elders and leaders to follow this pattern that has worked and not return us to dark days of mindless blood-letting, insecurity and instability.”

They threatened severe sanctions against anybody from Abia North that would sabotage the quest for power shift to the zone or settle for any lesser position in exchange for the Governorship position.

“We want to also use this medium to warn our sons and daughters who would ditch this governorship struggle to selfishly pursue any personal interests that is not the coveted Governorship seat.

“We cannot settle for anything less. Those who are nursing the ambition of subverting the wish of the entire good people of Abia North for anything lesser than the governorship should perish such ambition forthwith.”

The youths urged the political elite and elders from the zone to lend their full weight behind the agitation while begging Senator Mao Ohuabunwa to lead the campaign.

“We call upon all our leaders of a good conscience, all our elders of impeccable morals to come out to defend our right.

” We particularly call upon Senator Mao Ohuabunwa to lead this pressure group to ensure that Abia North is not denied this opportunity because of unfathomable and lame excuses.

” Our choice of Senator Mao is simply because of his eloquence and bravery when it comes to speaking truth to power. We shall keep pressuring Senator Mao Ohuabunwa till he accepts to lead Abia North in the struggle of producing the next Governor of Abia State”.

The youths also urged all eligible voters in the zone that are yet to register for their permanent voter’s hard to get it ahead of the 2023 polls.

