Ossai and Okowa

The special assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has expressed optimism about the People’s Democratic Party PDP winning the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State.

Ossai on his Facebook page noted that the achievements recorded by the governor of Delta state will enable me handle the affairs of the state come 2023.

“PDP administration in Delta State has been a blessing to our people and our people want PDP back.

“Looking at the achievements recorded by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, I am convinced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over the helm of affairs in 2023.

“We have witnessed tremendous achievements from the PDP administration and that is why I am convinced that the Governor will hand over to a PDP governor.

“Only PDP as a party in Delta that has the people’s support and blessing.

“Okowa as a governor has trained and empowered over 100,000 youths through his various empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes.

He has built a smart, strong, and resilient Delta State.

“He has transformed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Asaba International Airport, Asaba Specialist Hospital, renovated and equipped hospitals across the state, standard road projects, a total of 799 road projects comprising 1,577.8 kilometers of roads and 908.8 kilometers of drainage channels across the state, bridges and road projects in the riverine communities in the state.”

“Delta is the first State in the country to launch the Universal Health Coverage scheme with the birth of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission.

“The scheme has 906,768 enrollees. Providing primary and secondary healthcare services under the scheme are 471 accredited public and private healthcare facilities.

“We have construction, reconstruction, renovation, and equipping of 8,617 classroom blocks and administrative buildings.

“The governor has performed beyond expectations, considering the situation he met on May 29, 2015.

“Governor Okowa has worked magic in the agriculture sector, and this is helped by the fact his road constructions were not limited to urban areas, it was extended to the riverine communities and these have resulted in all-round development of the state,” he said