By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday, warned against making unsavoury remarks against Igbo politicians who are currently aspiring to emerge as the president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential elections.

Ohanaeze gave the warning in a statement issued in Owerri by the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia.

To achieve this, Ohanaeze directed politicians to call their supporters to order and desist from unwarranted attacks against one another.

The apex Igbo group also hailed Igbo politicians who have summoned the courage to join 2023 presidential race.

According to the statement, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide commends all the Igbo presidential aspirants in all the political parties for their doggedness and more importantly, their brilliant blueprints for a better Nigeria. Two things stand out clearly in the deliberations and permutations for the 2023 general elections.

“The first, and of common knowledge is that going by the well-entrenched rotation and zoning principles in Nigerian politics, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce a President for the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. Unfortunately, those who prefer crises to peace and unity of the country are bent on unjust and invidious machinations to deprive the South East of the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.”

“Second, one area Nigerians of all persuasions easily come to a consensus on is the Igbo transformative capacity, inventiveness, resourcefulness, wealth creation and high achievement motivation.

“Nigerians know that with an Igbo as President of Nigeria, the issue of power outages will be over; several companies, groups and individuals that had turned their backs on Nigeria will come back; Nigeria will become a competence-based progressive society; there will be prosperity and full employment for all Nigerians; the security challenges across the country will disappear; the position of Nigeria in terrorism, corruption, fragile states and other derogatory indices will dramatically change; etc.

“Ohanaeze commends the audacity in all the South East presidential aspirants; namely Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Engr. Dave Umahi, Mr Peter Obi, Chief Rochas Okorocha, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, Chief Baywood Ibe and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.”

“We also call for more aspirants to join the race. It is important to point out that Ohanaeze Ndigbo frowns at any unpalatable or unsavoury insinuations or remarks against any of the above aspirants by any Igbo person, group and agency as the campaigns gain momentum.

“It is advised that we do not face the barrel of the gun inwards. The presidential aspirants or their political jobbers, foot soldiers and cronies are advised to desist from directing unwarranted attacks against one another,” Ohanaeze said.

Vanguard News Nigeria