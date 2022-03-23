.

…says pains of Deltans are his pains

…As Esiso promises free, fair primaries

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, intimidated State leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of his 2023 Governorship aspiration with a promise to run an all-inclusive government when elected.

Oborevwori who visited the State party secretariat with a mammoth crowd of supporters from across the 25 local government areas, said; “my vision is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of socio-economic wellbeing.

“The mission is to operate an open and responsive government that will meet the needs and aspirations of our people. There are classifications under “MORE” through which I intend to achieve economic development, environmental sustainability, human capital development, infrastructural development, inclusiveness, fairness and equity.

‘’Others include engagement with stakeholders in the state, public service delivery, sustainable agricultural reforms, accelerated industrialization, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, MSMEs.

‘’I assure you that as a grassroot man, I am familiar with local content. I will do everything here because your pain is my pain. Collectively we will achieve. I have first and second degrees but what is going for me is that I am a grassroot man.

“I am not going to travel to Lagos or outside this country to have lunch. I am a core Deltan and a Pan Deltan. Together, we shall govern this state. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done very well but we are going to build on his legacies. I thank all of you for the support given to the current administration.”

Speaking further, Oborevwori said he would bring his prudence and expertise in the leadership of the state legislature to bear in the governance of the State when elected governor in 2023.

In his remarks, State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, warned governorship aspirants against campaigns of calumny, saying; “we encourage members of the PDP to aspire to various positions because we are aware that nobody pays money to aspire.

“The implication of this is that aspiration is free. The Speaker has expressed his aspiration to contest for the governorship of Delta State.

‘’Mr. Speaker, you are welcome and free to aspire. But please, I advise that you must realize that just as you have the right to aspire as governor of Delta State, so do other persons have the same right to aspire for the same position.

‘’Therefore, you are free to go about the nook and cranny of the state to sell your aspiration. But as you are doing that, please do it with decorum realizing that other aspirants in the field are your brothers and sisters.

‘’By May, one of you (aspirants) will emerge as the candidate of the party and we will all queue behind him. I assure you that as a party, we have the responsibility to ensure that we organize very free, fair and credible primaries through which our candidate will emerge.

“No single individual or group of persons will determine who will be the candidate of our party. The candidate of the party in all the positions including the governorship will be determined by the delegates.”