By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Thousands of youths and women in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

Drawn from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, the women and youths announced they will hold a national rally in the FCT on Thursday.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, secretary of the planning committee, Barrister Adamu Abubakar, said the exercise will be the mother of all rallies never seen in the history of the country.

According to him, the youths and women across the northern states and the FCT will converge in the nation’s capital in their numbers.

Abubakar said the choice of Tinubu was due to his incredible pedigree, experience and resume.

He noted that the former Lagos Governor was respected and widely accepted, especially in the north where he was only second to President Buhari in terms of massive public support.

Abubakar added that the APC leader will sustain infrastructural strides, economic reforms and other remarkable legacies of the president.

He, however, enjoined other youths and women from the north to throw their weight behind Tinubu.