By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a movement under the auspices of Northwest Conscience Forum for a better Nigeria Thursday, says it has adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the third force to oust the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The movement in a communique issued by its coordinator, Salisu Mubarak after a brainstorming session held in Kano, said the duo of APC and PDP have run short of ideas hence the need for a third force to salvage the country.

Mubarak said it believed that the ADC will provide a platform for a merger of several political parties to take over power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding the beleaguered country.

According to him, “We believe it is time to save Nigeria out of the present political, economic and social doldrums, as the two major political parties in the political climate have failed the people.

“It is also apparent that the present crop of leadership are absolutely clueless and totally bereft of ideas hence, the reasons for all manners of abnormalities which point to the fact that Nigeria State is not just falling by the day, but that it has failed completely to meet the yearning and aspirations of the people.

“We however resolved to adopt ADC to work towards building a ‘mega party’ that will provide platform through a merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding the beleaguered country.

“We also resolved to make ADC to be a force for the emergence of true democracy in Nigeria and to the role of belief, compassion and ideas in nation building by shunning what they described as “food-is ready” and divisive ethnocentric politics.

“ADC as the third Force will change the political status quo created by the two major parties, APC and PDP which have failed Nigerians and made the country poverty capital of the world, 4, 200 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people, 33 percent unemployment, terrorism and cheaper Naira to the Dollar.

“As stakeholders, we are assembling groups of individuals working towards the emergence of a third force in the Nigerian political space.

“Millions of our countrymen and women are tired of the failure of traditional politics and are waiting eagerly for the emergence of such a platform and we are pleased to announce today that ADC as a political party will rebirth hope in nigerians,” Mubarak stated.

The Northern movement however commends President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral bill into law saying, though it came very late it is still far better than when declined.

“The act is commendable at any rate as we believe and hope that history will bring a lot of significant visible changes in our entire electoral space,” Mubarak however stated.