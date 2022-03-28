By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group,the Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum which is clamouring for an Emefiele Presidency in 2023, has described the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu,the Turakin Keffi,as a bridge builder who has the capacity and wherewithal of taking the ruling party to victory come 2023.

The group led by its convener,Mohammed Salihu Danlami , praised President Muhammadu Buhari for playing a fatherly a role that led to a successful convention where individuals emerges who will pilot the affairs of the APC in the coming years.

The group called on the new Chairman of the party to be magnanimous in victory and carry everybody along.

” As Chairman, as Turakin Keffi and Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, it can be testified that he was an arrowhead in the green agricultural revolution currently going on in Northern Nigeria. We thanks to Dr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) who came up with the Anchor Borrowers Programme that has made Nigeria self sufficient in food production and even ready for export,” the group said.

“The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum a pro Emefiele group which is a coalition of 40- reputable Civil Society Organizations from all the 19- Northern States and the FCT, was formed to call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The group wishes to congratulates His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Adamu for emerging as the Chairman and other newly sworn in executives of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the recently concluded national convention of our great party.”

“We thank all the delegates, leaders and stakeholders of our great party the APC for electing a gentleman, bridge Builder, the “Dattijon Arziki” and Great compatriot, His Excellency Distinguish Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the New Chairman. It’s indeed a new dawn for APC.”

“It was such a quite display of joy and continuous unity for the other Chairmanship aspirants to willingly step down for Sen. Dr Abdullahi Adamu to emerge in the best interest of the party and for Nigerians in general. This signifies highest peek of communication that resulted to understanding and harmony between members of the party. There was no victor and no vanquished. With this new development, we are confident that APC will only wax stronger and grow deeper during the tenure of his Excellency, Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu.”

“May we also use this opportunity to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely and fatherly interventions that had no doubt, helped in putting our great Party back on track. His Excellency Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s victory is victory for all and we advise him to be magnanimous in managing this victory.”

“We have great faith in the leadership of his Excellency as he has the experience, knowledge and versatility needed for the office he presently occupies as he has been in the forefront of making peace and uniting members of our great Party as the Chairman of the APC reconcillitary committee and did a wonderful job.”

“We urge him to apply same spirit and commitment in carrying everybody along as one great family to enable us come out stronger to win the 2023 Presidential election with over 30 states governors and two third majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.”

“On this note, the UNNYF is tasking the Chairman to hit the ball running and in doing so should consider a private sector player who is result oriented and risk bearer who will bring in peace, progress and prosperity as the flag bearer of the APC Presidential candidate.”

“It’s time for Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu to make history and write his name on marble as the Chairman who changed the political narrative of the APC and Nigeria.”

“As a northerner and Turakin Keffi and Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, Mr. Chairman is aware of how an Agricultural revolution is currently going on in Northern Nigeria, thanks to this detribaliise Nigerian ,Dr Godwin Emefiele, a Southerner who puts sentiment aside for the development of our great region. He saw huge opportunities in the agricultural sector and has put it all to judicious use for the benefit of this country.”

“Dr Emefiele is indeed the answer to Nigeria’s leadership problem, a great icon and an emancipator of the masses, providing jobs for the youths and equipping our economy to withstand the global changes all economies of the world are facing. Mr Emefiele is playing a critical role in saving and driving Nigeria’s economy and in so doing has introduced critical intervention programs that directly benefit the masses.”

“We urge and pray the new APC leadership will use its bunch of knowledge and experience to select one of the finest private sector player, financial experts, technocrat, bridge builder, economist, a South Southerners with Igbo blood and a detribalised Nigerian who has the capacity to continue with all the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari and ensure more united and prosperous Nigeria, he is no other person than “Sarkin Manoman Nigeria”, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.”

“MEFFY’s Presidency will promote good governance, brotherhood, more united Nigeria for peace, progress and prosperity .”

“As the National Chairman , Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu resumes duty, we wish you success and Allah’s guidance in all your decisions to forster the unity of our party and Nigerians.We once again congratulate him and pray for God’s guidance and direction in piloting the affairs of the All Progressive Congress. Congratulations your Excellency.”