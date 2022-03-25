It was a celebration galore at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo as supporters of leading Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno gathered in their numbers to receive him on return from Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The supporters carried placards, banners, flags, and chants in celebration of Pastor Eno who yesterday had acquired the expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, the seasoned businessman appreciated the massive show of support to his aspiration.

The immediate-past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources said he is prepared for the primaries and urged his supporters to remain resolute and undaunted in their prayers and support for him.

“It is a dawn of a new era for our youths, women, children, and elders.

“It is a new dawn for entrepreneurship development in Akwa Ibom State,” Pastor Eno remarked.

He thanked all the critical stakeholders of the party for their support and endorsements so far and promised not to take the confidence on him for granted.

He tasked his supporters to stay focused peaceful in their actions, and also sued for peace and tolerance throughout the electioneering period.