By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THOUSANDS of youths, on Saturday, stormed Calabar, Cross River State, to sensitise others on Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition, reiterating resolve, no matter what happens among politicians to install Bello as the next President of Nigeria.

The youths, from all over the country, especially South-East and South-South states, said, though they had over 20 million youths, with Permanent Voter’s Cards, already in the struggle for the actualisation of a Bello presidency in 2023, would not stop educating more youths in a bid to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

The Coordinator, Rescue Nigeria Mission Project in the South-South, John Akainza, who led others to prevail on the Governor of Kogi State to declare his intention formally, assured him of unflinching and unconditional support of Nigerian youths for his ambition.

“We have been going from house to house, school to school, without you prompting us. I repeat that we are going to shock money politicians and show the world that we can install our own in Nigeria. Let the core politicians do their own. It will be the first time in the history of Nigeria that we will change the narrative.

“It is amazing how much everyone wants Governor Yahaya Bello to be there. People have seen how different he is from the pack. If Kogi State could turn around within such a short period, in all ramifications, including security, what else are we asking for?”

“I am glad to tell you that as of today, this is the only Governor that has been able to say it as it is even in the face of pressure. Everyone must strive to join in making history in our great country,” he added.

The South-West Coordinator of RENMISS, Bolanle Ninolowo, corroborated his colleague, saying, “On Yahaya Bello we stand. If there is any other youth singing another tune, we don’t understand that, and they are not part of us. This is the only candidate Nigerian youths have. He has demonstrated that our tomorrow is here in Kogi. We don’t want to be perpetual leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.

“Voting him assures sound judgement across all sectors of the economy because his administration will be populated by fresh, intelligent, smart minds. Kogi is working today because of that. That is the only state where before the end of the year, their audited financial account is out, among other first feats.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was invited as keynote speaker, commended the youths for taking it upon themselves to create a Nigeria of their dreams.

He thanked them for identifying the good works of his principal in Kogi, noting that he would not disappoint them.

“With the many challenges he met on the ground in the state, he has proved that it takes capacity and the required will to effect true change. That is exactly what he will do when he becomes President. Thank you all for identifying this and many more. I will take your message to His Excellency,” Asuku said.