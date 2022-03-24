.

By Luminous Jannamike

Ahead of the 2023, general election, the newly elected Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ekiti State Hon. Olayinka Dada has issued quit notices to the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party, saying Nigerians are tired of their misrule.

He made the remarks at the end of the successful ward, Local Government and state congresses conducted nationwide between 15th-21st of March 2022.

Dada described the exercise as smooth, timely and reflective of the desire of Nigerians to reject the two political parties, and chart a new direction.

At the end of the State Congress held at Hassanat Event Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Hon. Olayinka Dada while addressing the media was quoted as saying “As you can see, Nigerians in all corners of the nation embraced a new beginning with their huge participation at the NNPP congresses because they are tired of the lies and corrupt nature of the characters in the two dominant political parties, the APC and the PDP”. The people have shown that 2023 elections is theirs to decide by the decorous manner with which the Congress was conducted.

They loudly signaled to the corrupt leaders running Nigeria aground that they are ready to uproot them from political leadership.

Hon. Dada particularly praised Ekiti State members of the NNPP for adopting the consensus method in electing her leaders saying it shows they already have a clear direction different from claims to leadership by entitlement. From the lowest to the highest level of governance, our party shall contest for available offices with capable hands to save the nation from dwindling.

Hon. Dada said, “gone are the days when Nigerians were divided on the basis of tribal, ethnic and primordial sentiments, we can no longer accept the political scavengers parading themselves for themselves at the detriment of our collective development”.

A new Nigeria is possible, and you have seen Ekiti people demonstrating by coming out en-mass for these congresses.

He charged officers of the party elected at Ward, Local Government and State levels to work hard in unseating the political parties he described as predators, the people’s woes- APC and PDP.

In 2023, let us all change the destiny of our country. Let us enthrone capable leaders that can rebuild the ruins caused by these political scavengers. Only our party, the NNPP can guarantee that hope and that begins with your election as officers of our great party. Therefore, I urge you all to see leadership as a tool of effecting real change, of development and welfare. He commended the outgone Chairman Prince Ade-Ajayi for his understanding, cooperation, support and for making harmonisation of old and new members possible.

Amongst the newly elected officers of the NNPP is Alh. Taju Adebayo, State Secretary, Olofin Samuel, Organising Secretary, Ade Ayeni, Public Relations Officer, Msc Nini Suleiman, State Women Leader and Olufemi Ojumu, State Youth Leader.

The new Chairman, Hon. Olayinka Dada has served on different political and human rights platforms including PDP Presidential Campaign Council, National Conference, and was the President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in 2007.

Vanguard News Nigeria