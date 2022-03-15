By Gabriel Olawale

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has stated Nigeria needs a detribalized leader to turnaround its problems.

Okorocha noted that the detribalized leader can be known by checking his antecedents as one cannot give what one does not have.

He made this disclosure during his interview on a Nigerian Television station on sunday.

The Former Governor noted that such person is needed in the current situation that institutions are not working and judiciary has not been strengthened.

“We need someone who is in the eyes of every Nigerian and he is not tribalized because people cannot work together when they don’t agree.

“So, how do you know this person? Check his antecedents because you cannot give what you don’t have. You cannot be what you are not over the life of 50 years.

“Considering the fact that institutions are not working and that the judiciary has not been strengthened to make sure laws are obeyed with what is happening nowadays.” He said.

Meanwhile, The Former Governor blamed the country’s underdevelopment on its lack of wealth creation.

He noted that the budget of Shagari’s administration is not in dissonance with the current country’s budget.

Senator Rochas added that the country’s unchanging income is meeting its increasing population.

“The problem we have is the inability to create wealth. If you look at shagari’s budget and Nigeria’s budget today, nothing has changed.

Today, it is like 13 trillion naira which is like 25 billion dollars. That was shagari’s budget.

“The budget of Nigeria has not changed and the income has not changed, while the population of Nigeria is increasing.” He said.