.I’m one of Tinubu’s beneficiaries- Makinde

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, were unanimous in their resolution that If National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu becomes the next President, after incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will be better for it.

The Lagos State House of Assembly members led by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, made the remarks on Monday, during a Special Plenary organized to honour the former governor of the state on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Tuesday, March 29.

The members of the House during the plenary, took turns to pour encomium on Tinubu who they described as the benefactor to all of them and others in the state, Nigeria and across the world.

Obasa said that it was better to celebrate those who have contributed immensely to the betterment of the society like Tinubu.

The speaker noted that Tinubu was instrumental to the present autonomy being enjoyed by the House.

According to him, “Tinubu is our benefactor and mentor, to our colleagues, this is the man who had made the difference.

“We want to recognise his contributions to the development of our democracy especially in Lagos. Today, we have reasons to celebrate him,” he said.

Giving his citation, Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, described him as a committed progressive leader who has been contributing to the democratic development in Nigeria since 1999.

He urged the celebrant to continue his quest for the presidency mandate to the Nation.

The Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, portrayed Asiwaju as a talent builder who discovered many talents in the state.

In his contribution, Chairman, Organizing Committee of Special Plenary, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed said,”Tinubu is a bridge builder, a pathfinder to many Nigerians and a promoter of peace whose vibrant commitment has gained him more preference in the political world.”

Exalting Tinubu’s financial prowess, Saka-Solaja Nurudeen, highlighted that Asiwaju augmented the monthly Internal Revenue of the State from N600 million to N30 Billion as well as establishing additional 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs creating more employment in the State.

In line with other contributors, Femi Saheed, described Tinubu as a politician with phenomenal achievements, a man of many parts and a grassroots mobiliser who passionately relates to the progress of Nigeria.

Also commenting, Mr Setonji David, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, described Tinubu as bold, strategic, focus, open-minded and talent hunters.

“If Asiwaju becomes the President, Nigeria will be better for it,” David said.

Also, Gbolahan Yishawu, described Tinubu as an exemplary and extra-ordinary leader, who had sacrificed himself as a seed for others to grow.

Lawmaker, representing , representing, Ifako/Ijaiye II, Rotimi Makinde, in his contribution, appreciated the speaker for putting the special parliamentary to honour the former governor.

Makinde stated “I’m one of the living beneficiaries of Tinubu during his first term as the governor of Lagos State.”

According to him, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is our mentor and we will continue to pray for him for long life and prosperity.”

In his submission, Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi-Isolo II, described Tinubu as a “detribalised Nigerian,” who had helped and accommodated many non-indigenes both at the state and federal level.

Also, Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu II, eulogized Tinubu for laying the template for modern Lagos in creating the modern Lagos State Transportation Management Agency (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Public Defendant, among other notable achievements.

Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye I, said he was proud product of Tinubu because he gave him the employment as his special adviser.

Rotimi Olowo, representing Shomolu I, described Tinubu as a “democrat leader who left a very comfortable job to fight for this nation to change the course of the state.”

Other lawmakers also spoke loftly about Tinubu on his achievements so far in the state in particular and Nigeria at large, describing him as a promoter of peace, a great philosopher, a professional technocrat, a pathfinder of modern Lagos, a destiny helper, an economic Engineer, a total democrat and an accredited economist.