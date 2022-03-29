.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The former Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant, Ebonyi State, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo, Tuesday, stressed that his administration will among other sectors, focus on improving the well-being of Ebonyi people, job creation and boosting small and medium scale businesses in the State if he wins the 2023 gubernatorial election in the State.

Nwankwo stated this when he declared to run for the 2023 Ebonyi State gubernatorial race at Km2 Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway, Opposite Central Police Station, Abakaliki.

The former Council boss of Izzi Local Government Area of the State added that “we need to prioritize and invest in Education in Ebonyi State to kick start real development that will involve and impact the people and sustained to the foreseeable future.”

According to him: “My programmes will be based on a 4-point cardinal programme, namely: functional Education, job creation and youth development, rural infrastructure and due process.

“Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, following a wide range of consultations and the resultant overwhelming positive response and encouragement, with love for our dear State, I stand before you today with utmost humility but abiding faith in our party and State to declare today before you to contest for the position of the Governor of Ebonyi State in 2023 general election under our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“The current unemployment ratio of 35 per cent in Nigeria today is scandalous and therefore unacceptable. This is so especially when you compare that to the neighbouring Ghana which has 4.5 per cent.

“My Government will pursue with aggression, youth employment in both formal and informal sector with an emphasis on filling quotas of Ebonyi State share of positions at the Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies.

“We will also focus on provision of enabling environment and grants, low unit loans and free training to help youths create their business in the area of micro small and medium scale enterprise.

“The neglect of our rural areas in the provision of basic necessities of life like clean water, good sanitation, roads, electricity and in favour of white elephant projects that hardly holds value to our people but consume chunk of the State funds, remain bane of our underdevelopment.

“Provision of the decentralized water system, rural electrification and rural roads will be a priority issue of my Government. This we hope will trigger a massive growth in micro and small industries in the rural areas.”