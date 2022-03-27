.

DELTA Women For Good Governance and Peace, DWFGGP, has expressed hope that Mr Peter Mrakpor, SAN would promote unity in the State if elected as Governor in 2023.

DWFGGP in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Adaeze Onefely, National Secretary, Comrade Elohor Abeh and National Publicity Secretary, Deaconess Oby Asamabri, said: “Mr Peter Mrakpor is the only aspirant who understands the problem of the state and will solve them accordingly.

“Deltans were overwhelmed with joy upon hearing that our incoming gender-friendly Governor has purchased his nomination form. It was a celebration galore in the women’s world also.

“Peter Mrakpor SAN is not the usual noise-making politician who goes about making empty promises of things they will never do. His reforms in the Delta State Ministry of Justice are there for all to see.

“He made so many innocent/oppressed Deltans and non-natives walked out of the prison walls free of charge. If not for Peter Mrakpor, Human Rights Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu and Sunday will still be in prison for offences they did not commit.

“The list of people he helped is endless.

His prison visit as the Attorney-General gave freedom to so many Deltans.

He has helped us to pay the school fees of over fifteen Deltans in various tertiary institutions in the Country annually from 2015 till date.

“We believe his government will create jobs through the industrialisation of our State, revolutionise our agricultural sector, give a grant to medium and small scale businesses, above all, he will unite us as one family devoid of hatred and bitterness against each other.

“We are glad he has purchased his nomination form, and we are going to raise funds and mobilise all the women, youths and our husbands to support his election”.