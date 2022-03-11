By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Lawmaker representing Etinan federal consituency and gubernatorial aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Mr. Onofiok Luke has assured Akwa Ibom people, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, of competent leadership if elected next governor of the state.

Luke gave the assurance yesterday when he

consulted the leadership of the state chapter of PDP, and the Royal fathers of his area

at the party Secretariat Uyo, to formerly declare his interest to contest the 2023 gubernatorial position.

He promised to build on the development templates and legacies laid by former Governors of the State, Obong Victor Attah, and Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the industrialisation efforts of the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

He stressed that he has what it takes to lead Akwa Ibom state to greater heights, having had many years of experience in the leadership of the state and the understanding of the needs and challenges of the state and its people.

Luke stressed, “I have been incubated in the leadership womb of this State for 15 years. I have interfaced with all strata of the state and her people; I know their challenges. With this exposure, I know the needs of the women, the youths and students.

“I have prepared for an opportunity to become the governor of the state. And I have in the last 10 years carefully collated the specific needs of our communities and they have formed part of my social contract.

“Akwa Ibom is a largely rural and agrarian community. To close the economic gap between our people and the enormous infrastructural development we have already, the next phase of industrialisation will be agro-based and value chain development.

“We will build more commodity hubs, we are going to make effective use of existing hubs and increase them across the state to ensure that our people have value for their agro produce.”

The Former Speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, also told his party leadership that if elected governor in 2023 that he would prioritise human capacity development in areas where the state has competitive advantage such as agriculture, Aviation and Maritime, sectors.

He stressed that due to his passion for primary healthcare development, he has already developed a template that would guarantee accessibility and affordability of healthcare services in rural communities.

Responding, the state chairman of the PDP, Mr. Aniekan Akpan, described Luke as a committed party man, and encouraged the him and his supporters to go on with their consultations and campaigns with decorum and decency.

Akpan who noted that the party was open to every aspirant, said, “You are a foundation member of the party. We know you as a committed party man. The party appreciates you.”

Speaking earlier, the OkuIbom Ibibom who is also the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, said he was impressed at Luke depth of plans for the state.

The Patriarch of Ibibio nation, advised Mr Luke and his team to keep their campaigns in a manner of polite political communication, devoid of hate speeches and messages.

“Having listened to you and members of your team, I am impressed by your speeches. I am happy to say that you have shown a high level of maturity by comporting and conducting yourselves in a manner deserving my commendation.

” This is what is expected of public office holders. You are a young, dynamic and energetic man, full of zeal and enthusiasm to offer leadership to the people. God has endowed you with these qualities, and I urge you to maximize them wisely.”, the Royal father advised.

Meanwhile, the governorship aspirant who

donated the sum of N5 million for the completion of the Auditorium at the PDP secretariat in the state, hinted that a full blueprint for his governorship would be unveiled March, 16, 2022 at the Ibom hall, Uyo.