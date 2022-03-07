By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on well meaning Nigerians to play a critical role in ensuring that those who come out for elections to rule the country are thoroughly scrutinized to choose those that will take the country out of the doldrums.

Delivering a goodwill message weekend at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI in Abuja, the Sultan said, “As members of this distinguished Association, we should remember that we are working for humanity in our endeavours.

“The year 2022 is a very important year in the history of this country. Let us not just sit on the fence. Let us at look for who can take us out of the woods and support such a person.

The Sultan who is also Chairman of the Heritage Council of the Association expressed, lamented the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, noting that the group of traditional rulers met with ASUU, the Federal government and President Muhamnadu Buhari over the issues in dispute and that President Buhari being a listening leader was waiting for the outcome of the meetings before ASUU went on strike.

Expressing concern over poor contributions from AANI members with regards to payment of dues for running the association, he said that the advocacy and humanitarian visits of the association to troubled and needy areas were being hampered.

Noting that many MNI’s were getting so many deserving appointments in our national life, the Sultan said, “You should not be surprised. This is because of their capability and capacity to achieve results in assigned tasks.

In his remarks, President of NIPSS Alumni Association and former IGP Mohammed Abubakar (rted) called on the political class to place the interest of the citizens first and uphold global best practices in the 2023 elections

He said, “”As we approach the 2023 general elections, we are calling on the political class to uphold global best practices and focus on the security, welfare, and economic prosperity of Nigerians over and above their personal ambitions and pecuniary interests.

“Moreover, the recent assent to the Electoral Act by Mr President provides a new opportunity for free and fair election in Nigeria. We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to activate all the provisions of the law towards the conduct of free and fair general elections in 2023.

“The economic, security and other challenges facing our country cannot be properly addressed, unless broad-minded and selfless individuals with capacity and courage seek and get elected to elective positions.

“We therefore urge Nigerians with these qualities including members of the National Institute to participate actively in the political process as part of efforts to rescue Nigeria.

“We must de-emphasise money politics and come together to sponsor candidates that can pursue an agenda for the common good.

“In this regard, AANI intends to convene a stakeholder meeting ahead of the 2023 election, to sensitize both politicians and electorates on the need to focus on issues that affects the lives of the people and the candidates with the capacity and pedigree to address them rather than selfish interests and material inducements. “

“Our association is always available to partner with government and all stakeholders to tackle challenges through promoting a comprehensive strategy that would stabilize the polity and promote a proactive agenda for the overall development of the country.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotosho expressed readiness with the Alumni to actualze its set objectives of making the society a better place.

“It is very important for members of the Alumni Association to ensure the survival of the National Institute. This is because members of AANI are very important to the nation. You have a role to play to ensure that our nation survives all of its challenges”, the DG said.