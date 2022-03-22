Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) flanked by ‘Seun Soyinka Director of Communication & Strategy Lagos4Lagos Movement; Hon. Umar Bature, PDP National Organising Secretary and Hon. (Arc) Setonji Koshoedo, PDP National Secretary as he picked his Lagos Governorship nomination form in Abuja, earlier today

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Lagos4Lagos movement convener, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” on Monday, picked his Lagos Governorship nomination form at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja, signalling interest to wrestle the contest with other aspirants in the party in the state.

Adediran, Jandor, was accompanied by Mr. Seun Soyinka, Director of Communication & Strategy Lagos4Lagos Movement; and also Umar Bature, PDP National Organising Secretary and Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, PDP National Secretary as he picked his Lagos Governorship nomination form in Abuja, earlier on Monday.

Jandor purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the office of the Lagos State Governor in 2023 under the platform of PDP.

The aspirant, in company of PDP leaders, included: Dr. Niran Adeniji, former National Deputy Chairman SURE-P, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, Lagos4Lagos State Chairman Prince Sunday Ajayi, Lagos4Lagos Principal co-ordinator Hon. Bode Makinde, Chief Fatai Shodimu, Hakeem Adebayo, Chief Deji Wellington, immediate past Lagos PDP state treasurer, Shamsideen Arobieke and Prince Aderinola Adesina.

Recall that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for members wishing to contest in the 2023 general elections commenced on Thursday, March 17, 2022 immediately after the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party ended in Abuja.

According to Jandor, focus, doggedness and determination to rescue Lagos residents from the stranglehold of repeated dictatorship and clueless governance motivated some of his friends, referred to as Friends of Jandor (FOJ), to align with the vision and support him with the funds used to purchase the nomination form.

Upon picking the form, Jandor proceeded to the office of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu to present the nomination forms to him and also to express appreciation for his attendance at the official enmasse cross-over ceremony of members of Lagos4lagos into the PDP, which held in Lagos in January.

In a remark after receiving the nomination form, Jandor reiterated the importance of having a new face to govern the affairs of Lagos come 2023.

He said: “It is exactly 60 days to the primary election which will come up 21st of May, it is such a significant day and being the first to pick the form in Lagos speaks volume about our level of seriousness, it shows that we aren’t joking and we are in this to win”

He added; “in the past elections, statistics have shown that PDP has been polling between 34% – 36% of total votes and with us (Lagos4Lagos movement) coming into the party with our huge numbers, it is exactly what PDP needs to win the state, the huge numbers we brought into the party is a defining deficit for the APC and a definite plus in PDP”

Meanwhile, plans have been concluded for Jandor to publicly announce his intention to run for the Lagos Governorship seat in an open declaration on Thursday March 24, 2022

at the Haven Event centre in Ikeja, Lagos.