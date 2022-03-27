Comrade Kaine Edike

House of Representatives aspirant in Ndokwa/ Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, Mr. Edike Kaine has commenced consultations with leaders and delegates across Ndokwa Nation to secure their support ahead of the primaries slated for May 2022.

Kaine began the tour on Wednesday, with a visit to various party leaders and party executives in Ndokwa Nation.

Speaking with party leaders in his constituency, Kaine stated that his decision to kickstart the LGA consultations is to enable him to meet all party leaders and stakeholders.

“In line with my legislative agenda, I shall, by the Grace of the Almighty, channel my efforts on Education, Tech, Health and Wealth Creation”

He assures the delegates and the entire Ndokwa nation of his commitment to vigorously tackle the problem of youth unemployment by engaging them with Morden Tech skills and inviting relevant Infrastructure that can enable them to work from anywhere and also position the youths to exploit advances in the tech space.