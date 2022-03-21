Comrade Kaine Edike

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party ,( PDP) and House of Representatives aspirant, Comrade Edike Kaine, has commended the youths of Ndowka Nation for their disposition towards peaceful coexistence, noting that they should continue to embrace peace and eschew acts that can lead to violence, especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

He said youths should continue to live in peace, by being law-abiding and respecting constituted Authority.

Kaine, in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, noted that youths have a lot to contribute in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere, while pleading with them to avoid breaching the existing peace.

“Youths are critical stakeholders. This is why politicians use them to cause violence. I want to tell you that violence has no gain but destroys lives and property, so we must kick against violent agitations.

“As youths, we need to promote peace. Because without peace, the election cannot be free, fair, and credible, and development cannot take place.

“Let us be aware that election is not war but a time for us to participate by voting wisely for the candidate that can help secure our future,” he said.