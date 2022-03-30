By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, urged Nigerians, especially from the South to produce a Christian to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Ayokunle said this at the 53rd ministerial anniversary and dedication of a church auditorium of Christ Revival Church, Molete in Ibadan.

His words: “Let me urge all Christians in this auditorium and tell other Nigerians; you are crying about bad leadership in Nigeria. It’s another time for you to change the bad leaders by your votes.

“You are saying you don’t want bad leadership, especially in Nigeria, we are looking for diligent people who can direct and rule Nigeria the way the masses will appreciate better.

“This is another opportunity for us by your votes. Anybody who has not collected his Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, should go and do so. If you have any problem obtaining yours, let us know.

“You can’t sit at home and want to enjoy good governance without voting for the right person. Your destiny of voting for the right leaders lies in your hands. Collect your voters’ card at the right time.

Evil men won’t rule Nigeria again

“Evil people will no more rule us again in Nigeria. Don’t vote because someone is a moneybag or he’s influential, vote for someone you can vouch for and who has the fear of God in his life.

“Those who came from the north have ruled us for eight years and they are Muslims. Now, it’s the time for Christians to take over for another eight years; because that was how God allowed it to be. He created us equally in Nigeria.

“We are over 200 million in Nigeria; Christians are 100 million, while Muslims are 100 million.

“You cannot tell me after eight years of rulership from a northern Muslim, you cannot get a competent Christian from the South out of 100 million Christians to take over for another eight years.

“That is the wisdom that will make this nation survive when all the ethnic and religious groups are given fair play in the scheme of things, and Christian voters also should be able to vote wisely this time around.”