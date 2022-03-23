By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, a Presidential aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has called on Nigerians to give South East a chance to build the country to the standard God want.

Dr Nwachukwu who made his intention to contest for Presidency under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, known in Enugu, said Igbo president would provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction..

He maintained it is the turn of South East to produce the next President of Nigeria, adding that every other zones except South East have had their fair share of power.

He affirmed his commitment if elected as President to make Nigeria where every Nigerian would feel sense of belonging not marginalised, where governed have trust in the governance and truly believe they can vote and be voted in to serve their country regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

“South-Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business. It was time to give an Igbo person, the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God want. God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth. One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

“Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the county, all we are asking for is to give southeast zone a chance to lead and raise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standard.

“All the regions of Nigeria have produced Presidents and it is now the turn of the South East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move

Nigeria in a positive direction. We should be our brother’s keeper. For the good of Nigeria, we believe our geopolitical interest should extend to ethnic regions in Nigeria that aspires to its mission of uniting all Nigeria of like minds, through the concept of “standing together for the betterment of the entire Nigeria.

“The zone of South-East that has not tasted the Presidency should move to the front of the line for their opportunity to participate in the leadership process. The rising attacks on security agencies are outsiders and not Ndi-Igbo.

“Unknown gunmen in South-East is very dangerous and not good. The UGM are not Igbos but their activities might be linked with the clamour of the zone to produce the next Nigerian President come 2023.

“It is the turn of the South-East zone to produce the next Nigerian President and we are warning that nobody should hide under insecurity to deny the SE zone of what rightfully belongs to it. We are of the firm belief that the main justification for rotation/zoning of Presidential Power is borne out of the skewed nature of the Nigerian fraudulent 1999 constitution of the Nigerian federation, where one side of the country, through the unjust manner states and local Government creations have been created, is now positioned to produce the nation’s President in perpetuity.

“Only rotation/zoning of presidential power can rebalance the country before the next general election so that universal adult suffrage can make sense. We insist that it would be unjustifiable and insensitive for the North to retain power in 2023 and urged all patriots and men and women of goodwill in all parts of country to ensure that rotation/zoning of Presidential Power in 2023 by electing a President from the Southern part of Nigeria,” he said.

While calling for free and fair electoral process with equity and justice to chose the best presidential candidate from South East, warned that Nigerian is at the eleventh hour, adding that it is almost too late for a United Nigeria.

He enumerated things to be done quickly to attain a future that Nigeria needs or it will be too late to all to includes; respect for our constitution, respect for human and civil right, respect for federal character commission rules in the 1999 constitution, implementation of restructuring, regionalization and devolution of powers expressed in new Nigeria constitution.

“Others are, merit based appointment to government positions, equitable infrastructure development throughout Nigeria, equal and equitable treatment of all Nigerian regardless of tribe, origin or religion, elimination of ethnic cleansing or genocide in the Nigerian political space and free and fair electoral process and not rigging of elections.

“We need to implement the items enumerated to move Nigeria forward because we are at the eleventh hour and it is almost too late for a United Nigeria. Time is not on our side for a united Nigeria.

“If we can’t accomplish these quickly, a referendum might be needed so that all major Nigerian group can go their separate ways through self-determination. We need a peaceful resolution of these urgent request and not another civil war,” he said.