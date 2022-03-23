Dr Bukola Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of his formal declaration to vie for the office of the President in 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Bukola Abubakar Saraki has promised to act as bridge between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government if elected the President of Nigeria.

The former Senate President stated this during a consultative meeting he held with members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives in Abuja.

This is even as the Presidential hopeful said

“Nigeria cannot attract investment into the country where a government elevated presidential orders above legislative interventions to strengthen the economy”.

He continued “Today the kind of debt profile that we have, is about 90 per cent revenue debt profile, certainly government alone cannot bring us out of this mess

“The only way we can get out of this mess is by having an environment that brings in investment because the government alone cannot do it.

“We can only get out of this mess, if we have leadership that is visionary; understands the issue and is courageous.

“You cannot give what you don’t have. All of you members of the House of Representatives you are enlightened.

“You have the experience, most of you are victims of what the legislative arm of government does when it comes to executive-legislative misunderstanding. Will you continue to be victim of leadership?

“It is time that you have one of you, leading this country. It is important for us to have a president who understands how to work with the National Assembly.

“Not to be battling every day on executive-legislative debating whether a budget is a proposal or padding, is an insult to the institution. These are issues that are so critical in moving this country forward.

He promised that his presidency would unite Nigeria and diminish the divisive tendencies of religion, region, ethnicity and others

Earlier in remarks, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu said the PDP will rescue and rebuild Nigeria in 2023 and assured Saraki that the legislators will do the needful at the appropriate time.



Vanguard News Nigeria