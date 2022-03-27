 Okorocha

Sen. Rochas  Okorocha ( APC – Imo)  on Sunday  said that if the  possibility of a Tinubu and Rochas ticket emerged ahead of the 2023 presidential elections,  he would clinch it.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo,  said this while fielding questions from newsmen at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja .

“Uncle Tinubu and I are  most likely to be.

“I know that at the appropriate time it may  be because he is the one pushing up in the south west and I am in  in the south east.

“So let us see what happens between  us, and if that is it  ,I will ask him to relax a bit so that we can move this section forward.

“The people naturally love me and I think it is because they believe  I care, they believe I love  and have sympathy for  humanity ,they believe I am detribalised .

“They believe I do not  know religion or tribe, Muslim  Christian, Igbo or Hausa, Yoruba, all I see is a human being and that is what makes the  difference on my side.’’

Okorocha  urged Nigerians to use their  voter  cards well because it was worth much more than  they thought.

He said that 2023 would present an opportunity for them to make the right choices.

“Whether it is for internal democracy or for general elections,  you must ensure that you cast your vote  right because the voter’s  card contains everything .

“It is the education of your children ,it is your health , food on the table and  security, so I always advise people that the worth of that card in your hand is more than N100 million so do not  sell it for N10,000,’’ he said

Okorocha said the  convention was beautiful and looked  peaceful and everyone seemed  to be excited because  they were all trying to see that the much talked about convention came to pass.

Talking about the party and its challenges, he said that although time was not on the party’s side “ we pray  with this exercise coming to completion, we are now sure that we are on track and APC is still a great party in spite of its challenges.

“However, as you know ,big party big wahala ,it is expected and with the leadership shown by  President Muhammadu  Buhari, we are beginning to see light at the dark end of the tunnel .’

Okorocha expressed gladness that the convention was not hijacked,  adding that it was  much easier for all  if the right things  were  done.

“That is all we have been asking ,beautiful internal democracy, free and fair where people must be allowed to choose the person they want .

“That is the beauty of democracy, so anything outside this is manipulation and it is not good for democracy .’’  (NAN)

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.