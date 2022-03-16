By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Patriots, has expressed concern over some utterances from those seeking positions of power in the state in the past few weeks, and warned aspirants and their supporters to moderate the language they use during consultations.

The group which gave advice yesterday in Uyo during a media briefing addressed by its Chancellor, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, urged Akwa Ibom people especially the youths not to do anything or support any aspirant who uses combative language to seek for their support.

Inuaeyen who noted that any candidate who markets violence as a way of gaining electoral victory would definitely govern with violence, warned that the history of politically motivated violence and assassinations was a closed chapter that must not be reopened now or ever.

He stressed that there was therefore the need for leaders and elders in the state to advise the electorates, and contestants on how to conduct themselves as they go about their electioneering consultations in order not to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.

His words, “Ibom Patriots appeals for peace. In the past couple of weeks, we have listened to some of the utterances from those seeking positions of power, responsibility and trust.

“While we commend them for the courage to offer themselves to be service of our state in different capacities, we urge them to moderate the language, tone and modes used in seeking the support of our people.

“If the motive is to serve our people, then no one should intimidate anyone, insult opponents or prevent others from the ongoing electioneering consultations. Any candidate who markets violence as a way of gaining electoral victory will govern with violence.

“Therefore, Ibom Patriots advises our fathers, and mothers as well as our sons and daughters not to do anything or follow anyone that wants to return our state to those better forgotten years. I urge you our dear youths, to think wisely.

“When that politician asks you to cause mayhem and attack your fellow citizens, you should ask him if he too will bring his sons and daughters to do likewise.

“And if somebody is using combative language, or encouraging use of combative language that will lead to violence, you should reject that person (aspirant), that is what we are talking about”

The Chancellor, however, noted that they (Ibom Patriots) have decided to endorse Pastor Umo Eno for governorship position in 2023 in the interest of Akwa Ibom, peace and harmony of the state.

“We believe that with Umo Eno after Governor Udom Emmanuel, the future is assured, our youths and rural areas shall continue to be the focus, we believe that the developmental strides already started by governor Emmanuel shall be continued, the peace and safety we enjoy shall not cease”, he stressed