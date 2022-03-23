By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Ebonyi State Governor, Egnr. Dave Umahi, on Wednesday denied that he has abandoned his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja recently ordered Governor Umahi, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe and members of the State House of Assembly, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC to vacate their offices.

Speaking to State House correspondents shortly before joining his colleagues for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor said that he was not worried about the court judgement, which he said was the design of God to enable him to reach where he had not previously reached during his consultation.

Asked whether his presidential ambition has died he said: “It could be just your own imagination because there is no such thing. You can see us in the various media houses, you know, social media. You can see my supporters everywhere, you can see my consultation.

“I even consult those who are also aspiring. And that shows you how committed I am to this course and I think it’s God’s project. So, there is no such thing. Whatever is God’s project, no such consideration will come to such project.”