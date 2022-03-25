By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Deputy Governor of Delta State and leading governorship aspirant in the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has promised to unlock and maximize the massive industrial potentials of the state and promote peace and oneness among the people if elected the governor in 2023.

Otuaro made this promise on Friday, at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja, shortly after he picked his nomination and expression of interest form to contest for the governorship position of Delta State.

He stated that for the past six years, he has committed a great deal of his life in the service of Delta State as a deputy governor with a deep sense of responsibility.

According to him, “it is practically impossible to engineer sustainable progress without understanding the plights of yesteryears and the demands of the future. For the last six years, I have committed a great deal of my life in the service of our dear state, as a deputy governor with a deep sense of responsibility.

“Today, I made even greater commitment as I picked up my nomination form today at our party’s national secretariat in Abuja in the company of friends and supporters as a further step towards the actualization of our vision for an industrialized Delta.

“Within the past eighteen months, I have consulted our elders, women, youths, and critical stakeholders across the state to run for the office of the Governor of Delta State in 2023. The outcome of these interactions and discussion is what forms my campaign theme: “Build Better for Delta”, which represents their yearnings and aspiration, hence to unlock and maximize the massive industrial potentials of our state and promote peace and oneness that savour the beauty of our unique cultural diversities.

“After two decades in peacebuilding, working with leaders and strategic partners at all levels for the purpose of rebuilding communities and reuniting people and with proven knowledge and understanding of the effective governance process, I am now presenting myself as the most outstanding and dependable trustee of our people in the 2023 governorship election.

“It is a task I have profound confidence in. I believe that ‘entrusted leadership’ is the people’s power. Consequently, I call on all Deltans to join the KBO train which represents the peoples’ mandate. I count on the grace of the almighty God and the support of patriotic Deltans through prayers and physical support. I equally solicit the support of faithful men, delegates and other stakeholders of our party ahead of the primaries. Together, we can secure the best deal for Delta and for Deltans”, Otuaro assured.