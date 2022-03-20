An aspirant to Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Barrister John Ebokpo has promised to offer effective and efficient representation by bringing the dividends of democracy to his constituents if elected.

Barr. Ebokpo, Made the pledge when he picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to participate in the House of Representatives race under the platform of People’s Democrats Party, PDP, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ebokpo a senior legal practitioner, obtained the form through his Wife Rebecca Ebokpo, along side his supporters.

The intending lawmaker, while speaking with newsmen said ” I aspire to serve the good people of Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

“I can assure you that our great party ,the PDP will never regret chosing me to be the candidate to represent my people as accountability, transparency and good representation will be my watchword.

“My intention is to serve through effective and efficient representation and by bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency.

“I truly solicit for your support,my great party Executives, caucuses and party faithfuls to enable me emerge as the candidate for the election”he said.