By Femi Bolaji

Two separate groups from Southern Taraba have endorsed former Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha and an ex-Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya for Governor.

The groups are members of both the All Progressive Congress, APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Bwacha is from Donga local government Area of the state while Ikenya is from Wukari LGA in Taraba South.

Recall that Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate was welcomed into the APC last month by President Muhammadu Buhari after defecting from the PDP.

His defection from the PDP has been seen as a big boost for the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, the Southern Taraba Movement for Better Tomorrow; a pressure group of the APC, who endorsed Bwacha for governor also declared their support for the Senatorial bid of Member Representing Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Danjuma Shidi.

Spokesman of the group, Yiroms Andeyaba, said the credentials of Bwacha stands tall among all those that have declared interest in governing the state from APC.

He noted that having scanned through the ranks of those in the zone vying for the Senate, Danjuma Shidi, who currently represents Wukari/Ibi in the House of Representatives, from their assessment remains the only person that can continue the legacy of Emmanuel Bwacha after his exit from the red chambers in 2023.

According to him, “The State is currently in dire need of a leader with foresights, who understands the politics of the state and its economic eco-system.

“We need a leader who can build infrastructures, revive our educational sector, revamp agriculture, resuscitate our comatose health care centres, create jobs and also restore the lost glory of our traditional institutions.

“These and many other reasons informed our collective decision to endorse the candidature of Emmanuel Bwacha and Danjuma Usman Shidi as the more suitable candidates with political intellect, right mental psychology and socioeconomic fitness to pilot the affairs of the state as Governor and Senator representing Taraba south respectively under the umbrella of the ruling APC come 2023.”

However, a PDP group, Movement for the Unity of Southern Taraba Zone at a separate briefing in Wukari, Tuesday, said their candidate for Taraba governorship seat is a former Senator and ex-Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya.

The group also vowed to mobilise residents of Taraba south to ensure that incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku who has declared his intention to contest for Senate in 2023 defeat any opponent at the polls.

According to Mbatudi Agabi who spoke for the group, “the peace being experienced in the southern part of the State is a direct result of the genuine effort of Governor Darius Dickson by fulfilling his promise of bringing peace, unity, and unparalleled human and infrastructural development to the zone, despite the frustrations of enemies of progress, financial constraints and the effect of the covid-19 pandemic on the global economy.

“In this consideration, we are left with no other choice but to unanimously endorse the senatorial ambition of Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku and will mobilize the people and resources necessary to bring it to fruition for quality representation at the red chambers.

“We are gathered today to also show support and solidarity with the earlier call by the ‘Northern Youth Alliance for Good Governance’ and the ‘Central Taraba Youth Alliance’ for Distinguished Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya to run for Governor of Taraba State in 2023 under the flag of Africa’s largest party, the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“After a thorough examination of Taraba State’s political landscape, we have come to the unmistakable and irrefutable conclusion that there is one person for whom the cap fits perfectly to continue the race, and that person is Senator Joel Danlami.

“In the best interests of our beloved state, we have resolved to endorse the distinguished Senator to contest for governor.

“He possesses the qualifications, experience, and maturity required to carry out such a critical task as continuing the Rescue Mission in the state.

“We are aware of the calls for a power shift, but as some have correctly pointed out, the Governorship has been held by all three geopolitical zones.

“It is time to consider experienced, credible, reliable, and meritorious candidate with the ability to deliver.

“Given his extensive network of friends and associates throughout the state’s southern, central, and northern zones, the distinguished Senator has everything he needs to effectively govern the state.“