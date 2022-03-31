.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has flagged off consultation of delegates, stakeholders and leaders across the 25 local government areas of the State pursuant to his 2023 gubernatorial ambition, assuring that he would not disappoint Deltans when elected as Governor.

Oborevwori who spoke separately at Issele-Uku, Akwukwu-Igbo and Asaba in Aniocha North, Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas of the State respectively, said he was offering himself for service.

The Governorship hopeful who addressed party leaders, stakeholders and delegates during the consultation visits, promised to build on the laudable achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa whom he described as an experienced and intelligent politician.

He said: “I am here to present myself to you today and to ask you to support my Governorship ambition for the betterment of all of us in the State. I am a Unifier and a Pan Deltan who is coming to build on what our Governor has done.

“I am not here to campaign, but to consult our party leaders, stakeholders and delegates. God has a hand in this project and I want to thank all of you for the wonderful reception here today”.

At Akwukwu – Igbo, Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said: “Our Governor has done very well and we need to sustain his legacies in the State”.

At the PDP Secretariat in Oshimili South, he said; “I am appealing to our delegates across Oshimili South to vote for me. I will not fail our people if elected as governor in 2023. I am appealing to you to give me the same support that you are giving to our governor”.

He was accompanied on the consultation visits by who is who in Delta politics.