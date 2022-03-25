By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections will emerge on Sunday March 27, 2022.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known weekend in Makurdi during a stakeholders meeting with the leadership of the party from the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state known as the G14 and the G9 which also had in attendance the 34 PDP governorship aspirants of the party.

Also present at the meeting venue for a separate stakeholders parley were leaders of the PDP from Makurdi and Guma LGAs of the state.

The Governor said the party’s governorship candidate would emerge by consensus based on the recommendations of the leaders of the party from the 23 LGAs insisting that he would not have a say in the process that would led to the emergence of the candidate.

He urged the member of the G14 and G9 to parley with the aspirants to arrive at a consensus in order to ensure a rancor free process and the emergence of a popular candidate from the aspirants.

The Governor Said: “We can only have one candidate out of the 34 because their will always be one governor at a time. So I urge us all to look at the bigger picture and ensure that a consensus candidate emerges through a transparent process because we are tuning out of time.

“But that does not foreclose the fact that if anyone is not satisfied with the outcome of the consensus arrangement he can contest in the primaries. Nobody will stop any aspirant from contesting at the primaries,” he added.

While disclosing the decisions reached by the leaders of the party from Makurdi and Guma LGAs, the Governor announced that the lawmaker representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Mr. Benjamin Mzondu was returned as the consensus candidate of the party with Geoffrey Jimin emerging the party’s candidate for Guma State Constituency while the newly created Agasha State Constituency has Mr. William Ortyom as flag-bearer.

Reacting to his emergence, the Federal Lawmaker, Mr. Mzondu who thanked his constituents as well as the Governor for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity given him to seek a second term as a lawmakers assured that he would not disappoint them.

“This is an opportunity I cannot take for granted, I will ensure that I give the people quality representation and if there are any areas that needed greater attention in the course of my services to the people l will not fail to put in more efforts to ensure that greater success is achieved for the good of my people.”

Meanwhile the party stakeholders in Makurdi LGA are yet to agree on the consensus candidates for the Makurdi North and Makurdi South State Constituency seats and were given till Sunday March 27 to produce their candidates.