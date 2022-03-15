*As he unveils manifesto Wednesday

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ONE of the leading governorship aspirant’s in Akwa Ibom state, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Onofiok Luke has said citizens of the state, both at home and in the Diaspora know that he is the best choice for the office of governor in 2023.

Luke, who is currentlyrepresenting Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal consituency made the assertion yesterday when consulted the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and to invite them to his official declaration for the governorship position and unveiling of his manifesto on Wednesday in Uyo..

He disclosed that he has consulted widely from the first day of July, 2020 and received the endorsement of critical stakeholders and elders of the state.

He noted that after the unveiling of his manifesto themed: ‘Building together and growing together”, nobody would have cause to doubt his capacity of delivering on his visions if elected governor in 2023.

His words, ” I am here to consult you, to formally inform and invite you to my official declaration for the office of governor and the unveiling of my manifesto titled ‘Building together and growing together”, being my social contract with Akwa Ibom people for 2023 and beyond.

“And it is on the strength of the support, goodwill, solidarity, that I have enjoyed from you the members of NUJ, that I have the courage to seek your continued support and solidarity to amplify the new ideas and thoughts that I have to succeed as governor, come 2023.

“I am not just happening at the political landscape of Akwa Ibom, I have been schooled in the art of governance, so, I am prepared to give you purposeful, people-oriented, people focused, inclusive leadership

and governance that would impact on the lives of both Akwa Ibom citizens and residents.

“Every Akwa Ibom son and daughter, living in Akwa Ibom, in any other part of Nigeria, in America, or Europe; everyone sitting here, you know the best choice for this state for office of the governor.

” And by the grace of God, without sounding immodest, with all sense of humility and responsibility, you know right inside your hearts that I am the best choice for the position of the next governor of Akwa Ibom state”

The former Speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly identified Education, and Primary Healthcare among the major pillars of governance upon which he would seek to achieve his “building together and growing together” agenda if he becomes the next governor of the state.

He appreciated effort of past and present leaders in institutionalizing the free and compulsory education in this state, stressing, “We appreciate effort of Obong Victor Attah, Obong Godswill Akpabio, H. Excellency Udom Emmanuel. But there is need for the review of the free and compulsory education in this state.

“And that review for me starts with the basic and the foundation of the provision of educational services in our public schools.

We have over the years been planning ,”in the dark”, we have not been planning with statistics.

” And what has given me the foundation to say this?. When the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics gives statistics about the state, we’ll be struggling to defend it. But if we had a Statistics Commissíon that has been given us data since creation of the state in 1987, we will only be asking the facts to speaks for themselves”

Continuing, the gubernatorial aspirant stressed that all plans and programmes of any government must be seen in the light of its impact on the lives of the people.

“And when I speak about these things I am not casting aspersions on anybody or any administration. When I talk about the existing gaps it is not a criticism , it is not a judgement on those who have had the opportunity to serve the state.

“But it is a fact that no matter the number of years a leader presides over a state or any entity, he or she cannot finish development within the tenure. I pass a very positive judgement on the performance of our leaders who have superintended over this state in the past and presently”, Luke said.