By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Fifteen Youth groups in Sokoto state have purchased a PDP governorship nomination form for Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, the immediate son of the former governor of Sokoto state Attahiru Bafarawa as a mark of solidarity and support for his 2023:governorship aspiration.

Speaking at a presentation of the nomination form ceremony, one of the leaders of the group Alhaji Nura Fatahu said the youths groups decided to purchase the PDP nomination form for Sagir Bafarawa considering his track record of service as a former commissioner for environment and youngest among all those seeking to contest the exalted position.

“We are satisfied with the performance of Sagir as Commissioner and we are optimistic that he would perform above average if is given the chance to govern the state come 2023”

“We are living witnesses to the happenings from 1991 to 2007 when his father Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa was a governor, he has performed beyond imagination in all sectors. We want Sagir to do the same when given the mandate to lead the state.,” says the leader of the youth.

” We are sick and tired of old breed politicians whose psychology, idea and way of thinking have endangered the unity and progress of Nigeria as a country, we need change”. says the group leader.

Earlier in response, the Governorship aspirant Honourable Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa expressed appreciation to the youths groups in the state for their expression of interest in his contest for Governorship.

He said the call and purchase of nomination form for him to contest the governorship election by youths groups is a clear demonstration of the massive support he enjoyed from them.

” I appreciate your effort, and assured you that, I will go down to make consultations with other stakeholders and elders of the party to intimate them of your agitations about me against the 2023 elections.”

” together with your support and cooperation we would move Sokoto state to greater heights,” says Bafarawa.

All the former political Associates of his father former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa are behind the aspiration and candidature of his son and former commissioner for environment Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa.

