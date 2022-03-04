By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo North Chapter of the South South Movement Group, has said that the call for the former Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Edo North senatorial seat is not a request from the group but a the demand of the people of the senatorial district.



The group carpeted the claim by the senator representing the area in the senate, Francis Alimikhena that they are not from the area and that they were being sponsored.

A leader of the group, Mr. Vitalis Eshokene who addressed the media said that it was laughable for the senator to describe them as outsiders and insisted that they remain resolute to join the masses in calling on the former governor to contest.

According to him, “He rose from being a mere tailor to become the President of one of the largest labour unions in Africa, NLC and also became a governor of the heartbeat of the nation.

“We all know his achievements in these offices, so there is no point asking whether he did perform in these positions.

“Our desire to get Oshiomhole to contest is to replicate what he did as the governor of Edo and President of the NLC.

“There is no gain saying that Oshiomhole, while he was governor of Edo State, left an indelible developmental foot prints and for God to have given us Oshiomhole we want him to come and perform what he did for the State in Edo North by attracting people’s oriented projects.

“Aside this, the district needs a rallying point; Oshiomhole is in a better position to provide this leadership which is currently lacking in the area.

“So, if calling on Oshiomhole to contest is a sin that has warranted us being labelled as ‘Political Jobbers’ we will gladly accept the name in good faith.”



Another member of the group, Alhaji Mustapha Buddy emphaised that members of the group are not just mere voters in the district, but sons and daughters of Edo North.

“The naysayers should carry out due investigation on our identities; myself, Buddy is from Ekperi axis, Eshokene is from Okpekpe to be precise and Isa Omozuapo is from Weppa. This is just to mention but a few.”