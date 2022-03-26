By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A political group focused on the active participation of youths in the electoral processes and governance, We2gedaNG has been launched in the North Central zone of the country.

The event saw hundreds of politically conscious youths in the zone gather to chart a common course for young people in politics irrespective of political party and religion.

We2gedaNG movement is a group of progressive young Nigerians that have come together to forge a common front for youth participation and inclusiveness in nation-building.

The youths noted that if they do not get actively involved in governance, most of the current political leaders would not muster the will to include the youths and make life more meaningful to citizens.

Some guests and panelists including Hon. Shina Peller, Stanley Ekpa, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, Luka Pampe, Ali Yakubu, Hanatu Bature, Steve Aluko, among others; canvassed for a new united system of young leaders for effective governance.

Addressing the youths, Peller, the National Coordinator of the group, represented by Mr. Daniel Jonathan encouraged them to “shunned the politics of lies and falsehood and politics of money and mortgaging the future for another four or eight years,” as that has been taking Nigerians backward.

He charged the youths to change the narrative in 2023 by coming together to effect positive change for the nation to have quality leadership, as the we2geda campaign and project is to create awareness for all to ensure that credible leadership is enthroned so that everyone will have a prosperous nation with development and citizens’ future is guaranteed.

Also, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of we2gedaNG noted, “The young people have been left out of the leadership structure in the system. We have seen people that have taken all that they need when growing up from free education to free health care and any other thing that you can think of but today, they can’t hand over Nigeria they had and our fear is for the future of the younger ones that are growing up.

“That is why we try to create We2geda so that we can come together and address this problem; create a system that we can vote for people that we will have a social contract with. People kept on telling us what they will do for us but it is now time for us to tell them what we need in our communities.

This is the we2geda we are presenting to Nigerians and this is why we are unveiling it today in Jos because Jos is like a mini Nigeria.

“If we want prosperity, we need to come together to have a system that works for everybody, not a few because that is what will create sentiment and hate and that is what brings us Nigeria that all of us are not happy with today. We are not satisfied with the leadership today.

“We can’t keep on recycling leaders that were given opportunities but they did nothing. Some of them are contesting almost for the sixth time. Some of them had been in the system for decades; from 1999 to date, we have been asking this question; what problem did the 1999 politicians solve for Nigeria?

“Is it water? We still have water scarcity in our places. Is it electricity? We have the same problem today. Is it fuel scarcity? We still have it today. Is it education while we are still at home because of the ASUU strike. There is nothing that is working. This is why We2geda is in Jos and this is what we are telling Nigerians. We are tired. If they missed the road, we cannot keep on missing the road with them.

“We are bringing competent Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, social class. What we want is people that can give us the solution we want visionary leaders. We want leaders that have passion for this country. We don’t want those that will come and lie to us…”

Luka Pampe added that governance must be effective from the communities hence, “the quality of leaders must start from the grassroots.”